Keys to the Game vs. Georgia this Saturday in Athens

By Anna Belson
HottyToddy Intern
Offense:
★ Georgia’s run defense has been susceptible to giving up yardage. Feed the
Ole Miss running backs.
★ Dart should target Georgia’s two youngest defensive backs, Daylen Everette
and Julian Humphrey, in the passing game.
★ Make quick plays like we did in the A & M game to avoid the pass rush.
By Raegan Cohn
HottyToddy Intern
Defense:
★ Take advantage of the injured Georgia offensive line.
★ Stop the Bulldogs in the red zone. They are unstoppable, putting up at least
20 points per game here.
★ Quarterback Carson Beck is averaging 300 yards per game. Force the run
game early.