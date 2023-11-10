Friday, November 10, 2023
Keys to the Game vs. Georgia this Saturday in Athens

By Anna Belson
HottyToddy Intern

Offense:
★ Georgia’s run defense has been susceptible to giving up yardage. Feed the
Ole Miss running backs.
★ Dart should target Georgia’s two youngest defensive backs, Daylen Everette
and Julian Humphrey, in the passing game.
★ Make quick plays like we did in the A & M game to avoid the pass rush.

By Raegan Cohn

HottyToddy Intern

Defense:
★ Take advantage of the injured Georgia offensive line.
★ Stop the Bulldogs in the red zone. They are unstoppable, putting up at least
20 points per game here.
★ Quarterback Carson Beck is averaging 300 yards per game. Force the run
game early.

