Keys to the Game vs. Georgia this Saturday in Athens

By Anna Belson

HottyToddy Intern



Offense:

★ Georgia’s run defense has been susceptible to giving up yardage. Feed the

Ole Miss running backs.

★ Dart should target Georgia’s two youngest defensive backs, Daylen Everette

and Julian Humphrey, in the passing game.

★ Make quick plays like we did in the A & M game to avoid the pass rush.

By Raegan Cohn

HottyToddy Intern

Defense:

★ Take advantage of the injured Georgia offensive line.

★ Stop the Bulldogs in the red zone. They are unstoppable, putting up at least

20 points per game here.

★ Quarterback Carson Beck is averaging 300 yards per game. Force the run

game early.