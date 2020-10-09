Friday, October 9, 2020
OPD Charges Four People for Multiple Vehicle, Home Burglaries

From left, Surry Collins, Noah Collins, Shelby Underwood and Darquavion Morrow (photo unavailable) face multiple burglary charges.

The Oxford Police Department arrested four people recently following a string of vehicle and residential burglaries.

At about 2 a.m. on Oct. 6., officers were dispatched to the 200-400 block areas of Olive Branch Way for multiple vehicle burglaries.

While officers were meeting with the reporting parties, additional officers were soon dispatched to the 1400 blocks of Fillmore and Pierce Avenue for reports of residential alarms and people inside a residence.

The officers began to canvass the area for potential suspects and came in contact with a group of people seated in a vehicle in the area. Information found during the investigation by officers led to the detention of four individuals, who were transported to the Criminal Investigation Division for questioning by investigators.

Throughout the day, additional reports of auto burglaries came in and investigators and officers were able to locate several stolen items. In total, 28 vehicles and two homes were burglarized during the night.

Once the investigation was complete, Surry Collins, 25, of Tupelo was charged for his role in the auto and residential burglaries, Noah Collins, 20, of Tupelo was charged for his role in the auto and residential burglaries, Shelby Underwood, 18, of Mooreville was charged for her role in the auto and residential burglaries, and Darquavion Morrow, 22, of Tupelo (mugshot unavailable) was charged for his role in the auto and residential burglaries.

Morrow was able to elude apprehension in Oxford, but was later arrested by Tupelo Police Department and is being held in Lee County Jail awaiting transport back to Oxford after resolving criminal charges in that jurisdiction.

Surry and Noah Collins, along with Shelby Underwood, were taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court Judge and given a bond of $30,000 each. Noah Collins has a hold for the Mississippi Department of Corrections and Shelby Underwood has a hold placed on her by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for crimes in their jurisdiction. 

Staff report

