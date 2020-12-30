Friday, January 1, 2021
Domestic Disturbance Call Leads to Seizure of 12 Ounces of Meth

Bobby Griffin Tema Tutor

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department seized more than 12 ounces of methamphetamine during a domestic disturbance call.

On Dec. 26, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in progress on County Road 469.

Bobby Griffin, 30, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department seize more than 12 ounces of methamphetamine during a domestic disturbance call. Photo via the LCSD.

While investigating the domestic assault, deputies became suspicious of possible drug trafficking taking place at the residence and requested the assistance of the Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force (Metro Narcotics Unit). They discovered more than 12 ounces of methamphetamine.

Tema Tutor, 30, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking of a Schedule 1 drug. Tutor was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where she was booked on a $50,000 bond.

