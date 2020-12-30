Domestic Disturbance Call Leads to Seizure of 12 Ounces of Meth

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department seized more than 12 ounces of methamphetamine during a domestic disturbance call.
On Dec. 26, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in progress on County Road 469.
Bobby Griffin, 30, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.
While investigating the domestic assault, deputies became suspicious of possible drug trafficking taking place at the residence and requested the assistance of the Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force (Metro Narcotics Unit). They discovered more than 12 ounces of methamphetamine.
Tema Tutor, 30, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking of a Schedule 1 drug. Tutor was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where she was booked on a $50,000 bond.