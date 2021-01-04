MHP Responds to Three Fatal Wrecks Over New Year’s Weekend

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Three Mississippians, including two teens, died on state highways over the New Year’s holiday weekend, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

No fatal wrecks were reported in Lafayette County.

MHP concluded its New Year’s holiday enforcement period which began at 12:01 a.m. New Year’s Eve and ended at midnight on Sunday.

MHP issued 6,306 citations with 184 DUI arrests. They investigated 158 vehicle crashes that included 27 injuries and three fatalities on state/federal highways and interstate systems.

Of the three people who were killed, only one was wearing a seat belt. Alcohol was not considered a factor in any of the three wrecks that resulted in a fatality.

In Troop E, which includes Lafayette County, troopers issued 509 citations and made 29 arrests for DUI. They investigated 17 wrecks that resulted in four injuries.

In Oxford, police officers made 11 arrests for DUI and responded to 15 wrecks during the same time period. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested two people for DUI and investigated one wreck.

Details on the three fatal wrecks investigated by the MHP: