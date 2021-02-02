Man Who Faked Bomb Scare at Oxford Walmart Formally Charged with Felony

A man arrested Sunday for allegedly telling Walmart customers he planted a bomb inside the store has been formally charged.
Jordan Montrey Williams, 26, of Oxford, was charged with false reporting of a bomb, explosive or weapons of mass destruction.
He was given a $50,000 bond Tuesday by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.
Williams was arrested by officers with the Oxford Police Department after Walmart management called 911 at about 4 p.m. Sunday to report that Williams was allegedly telling customers he planted a bomb inside the store.
Walmart evacuated the store and OPD formed a perimeter around the building until additional resources could arrive.
Three explosives-detection K9s from other agencies were called to the scene to assist OPD in searching the store.
At 7:47 p.m., the all-clear was given and the store was deemed safe.
