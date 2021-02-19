Saturday, February 20, 2021
Uncategorized

Ole Miss History Explored in Film

0
121

Dialogues on Diversity is a new initiative by the Division of Diversity and Community Engagement, which aims to foster institutional change through civil discourse. This semester’s Spring 2021 Virtual Dialogues on Diversity Series theme is Nationwide Now: Reckoning with Inequities in Protests, Prisons, and Privilege in Higher Education. For more information about Dialogues on Diversity, please visit dce.olemiss.edu.

The first event in the series takes place Thursday, Feb. 25 at 5 p.m. It includes a screening of the student-produced documentary “Black Power at Ole Miss” followed by an intergenerational panel discussion with UM student activists from the 1970s and more recent decades. UM students, faculty, staff, alumni and the LOU community can register here.

Previous article‘Worst one ever’: Mississippi’s winter storm forecast to end Thursday

RELATED ARTICLES

Mississippi

‘Worst one ever’: Mississippi’s winter storm forecast to end Thursday

Rachel West -
Adam Ganucheau/Mississippi Today Power linemen and water department employees working through cold nights to restore public services to thousands of Mississippians. Road engineers getting six...
Read more
News & Views
00:13:19

Hotty Toddy News: Everything that is happening in Oxford on Feb. 3, 2021.

Tori Hosey -
https://youtu.be/UoReErb-qfM The second installment of Hotty Toddy News brings you all the latest stories from Oxford and the University of Mississippi campus. Check back every Wednesday...
Read more
HottyToddy TV
00:08:27

Hotty Toddy News: Everything that is happening in Oxford on Jan. 27, 2021.

Tori Hosey -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s5yBZenaH8g&feature=youtu.be The first installment of Hotty Toddy News brings you all the latest stories from Oxford and the University of Mississippi campus. Check back every...
Read more
Athletics
00:03:48

Young Teachers Grapple With Challenges Presented by COVID-19

Tori Hosey -
By John Macon GillespieContributorhottytoddynews@gmail.com https://youtu.be/BTi9xSEpJgQ COVID-19 has affected almost every industry and walk of life, but some of those most affected by the pandemic are those...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles