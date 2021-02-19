Ole Miss History Explored in Film

Dialogues on Diversity is a new initiative by the Division of Diversity and Community Engagement, which aims to foster institutional change through civil discourse. This semester’s Spring 2021 Virtual Dialogues on Diversity Series theme is Nationwide Now: Reckoning with Inequities in Protests, Prisons, and Privilege in Higher Education. For more information about Dialogues on Diversity, please visit dce.olemiss.edu.

The first event in the series takes place Thursday, Feb. 25 at 5 p.m. It includes a screening of the student-produced documentary “Black Power at Ole Miss” followed by an intergenerational panel discussion with UM student activists from the 1970s and more recent decades. UM students, faculty, staff, alumni and the LOU community can register here.