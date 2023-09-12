Planning Commission Approves Site Plan for New Della Davidson Building

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Planning Commission approved the site plan for a new building at Della Davidson Elementary.

The 6,600-square foot addition to the existing school will consist of four classrooms — two for second grade and two for third grade, four offices, bathrooms, miscellaneous storage and mechanical equipment rooms.

An emergency access drive will be added, as will 10 new parking spaces.

The proposed one-story addition will measure approximately 16‘8” in height.

The construction of the Della Davidson campus addition is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2025.

The commission approved the site plan unanimously.