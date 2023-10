by Tyler Cleveland,

Mississippi Today



The Ole Miss Rebels are 5-1 at the midway point in the season, climbing as high as No. 13 in the national polls.

With Rick on vacation, Tyler is joined by WJTV sports anchor Blake Levine to discuss the Rebels’ rise, the Saints’ latest win and the Atlanta Braves’ post-season prospects.

This article first appeared on Mississippi Today and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.