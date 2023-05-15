Ole Miss’ Lignell Named to Final ANNIKA Award Watch List

Photo by Petre Thomas/ Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss women’s golf senior Andrea Lignell has been named to the final watch list for the ANNIKA Award, as announced by Golfweek and the Golf Channel on Monday.



Lignell finds herself as one of the 10 collegiate women’s golfers named to the prestigious award’s final watch list for the 2022-23 season. The Gothenburg, Sweden native now becomes the first ever Ole Miss women’s golfer to be named to the final watch list for the award.



The ANNIKA Award, presented by Stifel, is awarded annually to the most outstanding women’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media. The 2023 ANNIKA Award will be presented Tuesday, May 23 on Golf Channel, and the winner will also be awarded an exemption into the 2024 Amundi Evian Championship.



A First-Team All-SEC selection this season, Lignell is reaching the end of what has been a career year for the Sweden native who currently ranks No. 10 and No. 12 in the nation, according to Golfweek and Golfstat, respectively. Lignell currently holds a team-leading and career-best season stroke average of 71.68, playing in all 11 tournaments for the Rebels in 2022-23.



Lignell has tallied two individual tournament wins this season at the Cougar Classic and The Ally, putting her second all-time in career tournament wins in Ole Miss history. The Sweden native has also led the Rebels to three team tournament victories this year, as well as helping the Ole Miss squad punch their ticket into the NCAA Championships for the fourth time in program history.



Lignell has etched her name into the Ole Miss record book, tallying Top 5 finishes in six of her 11 tournament appearances this year, marking a single-season program record. In Lignell’s third place finish at the Battle at the Beach, she shot a blazing 203 (-10) to tie the program record for lowest 54-hole score by an individual in team history.



The senior has also set a new program-best mark in most rounds in the 60s in a single season (11), while also shooting par-or-better in 17 of her rounds this season, ranking second all-time. Lignell made history for the Rebels at the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, not only being the first ever Rebel to make the day three cut at the prestigious event but also finishing third overall with a three-day score of 210 (-6) in Augusta.



Lignell and the Ole Miss women’s golf team are currently preparing to head to Scottsdale, Arizona, to take part in the 2023 NCAA Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club. The tournament is set to run May 19-24 with Golf Channel coverage beginning May 22 during the final round of stroke play.