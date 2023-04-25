OPD Arrests Horn Lake Man for Allegedly Having a Stolen Gun

On April 14, the Oxford Police Department was dispatched to the area of Golf Club Road for reported suspicious activity.

De’Jon Pryor

Upon arrival, officers located De’Jon Pryor, 30, of Horn Lake, and found him in possession of a stolen vehicle and stolen firearm.

Pryor was arrested and charged with Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Stolen Firearm and Possession of a Weapon by Felon.

Pryor was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $30,000 bond.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on Pryor for violation of parole.