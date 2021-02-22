Monday, February 22, 2021
HeadlinesNews & Views

Lafayette Students Head Back to School Tuesday

0
208

The Lafayette County School District announced that students will return to school on Tuesday.

All bus routes will run; however, the district said if parents are “uncomfortable” sending their students to school as some less-traveled county roads may still have patches of ice and snow, they should keep them home.

Students were home all last week, mostly due to the snow and ice except Monday when school was closed for President’s Day. There was no school on Tuesday and then students attended virtual classes Wed-Friday and again on Monday.

The Oxford School Board had not announced whether students will be returning in-person Tuesday as of 2 p.m.

Staff report

Previous articleReward for mTrade Park Vandal Arrest Now at 2,500

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime Report

Reward for mTrade Park Vandal Arrest Now at 2,500

Alyssa Schnugg -
The reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever damaged the soccer fields at mTrade Park Wednesday night is now up to $2,500.
Read more
Extras News

Ole Miss Alum Tackles COVID-19 Coverage in Texas

Adam Brown -
By Carson Priest, UM Student During the past year,  COVID-19 has killed more than 2 million people worldwide, cost the economy trillions and shut down many...
Read more
News & Views

Ole Miss Closes Campus for Monday

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Oxford campus of the University of Mississippi will be closed Thursday and Friday due to the winter weather impacting the region and travel conditions on roadways.
Read more
Headlines

Schools Remain Virtual Monday, Trash Collection to Resume

Alyssa Schnugg -
7:10 SUNDAY UPDATE The University of Mississippi Oxford campus is closed Monday due to the continued impact of winter weather. Virtual operations continue. Visit emergency@olemiss.edu...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles