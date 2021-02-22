Lafayette Students Head Back to School Tuesday

The Lafayette County School District announced that students will return to school on Tuesday.

All bus routes will run; however, the district said if parents are “uncomfortable” sending their students to school as some less-traveled county roads may still have patches of ice and snow, they should keep them home.

Students were home all last week, mostly due to the snow and ice except Monday when school was closed for President’s Day. There was no school on Tuesday and then students attended virtual classes Wed-Friday and again on Monday.

The Oxford School Board had not announced whether students will be returning in-person Tuesday as of 2 p.m.

Staff report