Tuesday, February 23, 2021
HeadlinesNews & Views

UM Campus Back Open Tuesday

0
232

The Oxford campus of the University of Mississippi will be open Tuesday following the winter weather events of last week.

Road conditions might still be problematic in certain parts of the City of Oxford, Lafayette County and Northeast Mississippi as the snow and ice continue to melt away. Certain areas of campus, such as shaded areas, ramps and others, might also still present challenges. Please be cognizant of those as you navigate campus throughout the rest of the week.

Students, faculty and staff are asked to check conditions along your route and make travel decisions accordingly. Communicate any concerns with your supervisor or faculty member directly.

Staff report

Previous articleLafayette Students Head Back to School Tuesday
Next articleMississippi House Moving to End State Income Tax, Raise Sales Tax

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Mississippi House Moving to End State Income Tax, Raise Sales Tax

Rachel West -
Bobby Harrison and Geoff Pender/Mississippi Today The House Ways and Means Committee on Monday passed a bill that would eliminate Mississippi’s personal income tax within a decade...
Read more
Headlines

Lafayette Students Head Back to School Tuesday

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Lafayette County School District announced that students will return to school on Tuesday.
Read more
Crime Report

Reward for mTrade Park Vandal Arrest Now at 2,500

Alyssa Schnugg -
The reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever damaged the soccer fields at mTrade Park Wednesday night is now up to $2,500.
Read more
Extras News

Ole Miss Alum Tackles COVID-19 Coverage in Texas

Adam Brown -
By Carson Priest, UM Student During the past year,  COVID-19 has killed more than 2 million people worldwide, cost the economy trillions and shut down many...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles