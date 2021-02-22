UM Campus Back Open Tuesday

The Oxford campus of the University of Mississippi will be open Tuesday following the winter weather events of last week.

Road conditions might still be problematic in certain parts of the City of Oxford, Lafayette County and Northeast Mississippi as the snow and ice continue to melt away. Certain areas of campus, such as shaded areas, ramps and others, might also still present challenges. Please be cognizant of those as you navigate campus throughout the rest of the week.

Students, faculty and staff are asked to check conditions along your route and make travel decisions accordingly. Communicate any concerns with your supervisor or faculty member directly.

