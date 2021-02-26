Clay Joyner to Serve as Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District

United States Attorney William C. Lamar announced that, upon his resignation, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner will serve as the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Mississippi, effective Feb. 28.

“Clay is well-respected by law enforcement, the defense bar and our community, and he will do an outstanding job as Acting U.S. Attorney,” Lamar said. “I want to personally thank him for his counsel and his hard work, and I wish him all the best in this role. He will do an excellent job for the citizens of the Northern District of Mississippi.”

The Vacancies Reform Act provides that when a presidentially appointed U.S. Attorney resigns, the First Assistant U.S. Attorney of that office automatically becomes Acting U.S. Attorney unless otherwise directed by the President of the United States.

Joyner is a graduate of the University of Mississippi and the Mississippi College School of Law. He began his legal career in 1996 as a Special Assistant Attorney General in Mississippi. He then worked as an Assistant District Attorney in Tupelo for the First District Circuit Court from 1997 to 2008 during which time he served as president of the MS Prosecutor’s Association.

In August 2008, he joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuting drug trafficking, financial crimes, crimes against children, and terrorism offenses. From February 2011 through August 2012, Joyner was detailed by the Department of Justice as an Attorney Advisor and then Justice Attache’ at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq.

While at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Joyner has served as the Anti-Terrorism Advisory Council Coordinator, Senior Litigation Counsel and First Assistant United States Attorney.

