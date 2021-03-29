Ole Miss Prepares for In-Person Classes in 2021

A student walks up the steps inside Farley Hall at the UM School of Journalism and New Media. Photo by Mallori Baker.

By Mallori Baker /Journalism student

After a year of navigating through online classes, Ole Miss students finally got the news they were hoping for. Last month, the university announced they will be having in-person classes for fall 2021.

Students aren’t the only ones looking forward to getting back on campus. Journalism professor Ellen Meacham says that the time students have spent away from the classroom has been difficult for many, and she thinks that a return to a normal classroom format will be extremely beneficial.

“I feel like that we’ll all have had some time to process some of that, and so that will come back with a lot more energy,” Meacham said.

Ole Miss junior Jack Turnage says he simply misses campus.

Video courtesy of Mallori Baker.

“I really enjoy walking around campus and going from class to class with your friends,” Turnage said. “I feel like we were taking school for granted. We hated going to class, but now we can’t wait to go back. Online learning is really difficult and I felt like I was teaching myself at times.”

Despite the return to in-person learning, safety will continue to be a priority for the University of Mississippi. UM Chancellor Glenn Boyce has stated that the university will continue to monitor vaccine distribution and other relevant factors in order to keep students and faculty safe.

To keep up with all of the COVID-19 updates regarding the university, click here.