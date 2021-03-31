Early Morning Storms Knock Down Trees, Powerlines in Oxford

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

An early morning storm knocked down a tree on the 400 block of North 9th Street. Photo via Facebook/OPD

A thunderstorm producing high winds early this morning knocked down trees and powerlines in parts of Oxford.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued at 3:52 a.m. for Oxford by the National Weather Service.

The Oxford Police Department reported a tree was down on the 400 block of North 9th Street at 4:52 a.m. blocking the road.

Oxford electric crews repairing lines damaged by a tree this morning. Photo via Facebook/OxfordUtilities

A minute later, at 4:53 a.m., OPD reported another tree down on South Lamar Boulevard between Beanland Drive and Johnson Avenue.

Oxford Utilities reported about 17 homes were without power due to the fallen trees; however, power has since been restored.

The storms Tuesday and early this morning produced about 2 inches of rain and ushered in a cold front that will cause temperatures to remain in the upper 40s today with a low of 32 expected tonight.

The NWS issued a freeze warning for midnight Thursday through Friday morning when the low is expected to be around 28 degrees.

Temperatures will begin to climb back to more “spring-like” temperatures this weekend with Easter Sunday expected to have a high of 70 degrees under sunny skies.