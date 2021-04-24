Saturday, April 24, 2021
Doctoral Student, Educator Recognized with MPE Scholarship

Kristen Zemek

A University of Mississippi doctoral student and English teacher in Belmont has received a $1,000 graduate scholarship from the Mississippi Professional Educators.

Kristen Zemek, who teaches at Belmont High School, was among 20 students across the state to receive the $1,000 scholarship from MPE, which is awarded to members who wish to pursue graduate-level studies at a college or university in Mississippi.

Zemek has been a member of MPE since 2014 and is pursuing a doctorate in secondary education at Ole Miss.

Founded in 1979, the MPE is Mississippi’s largest organization for professional educators, serving some 13,500 teachers, administrators and support personnel. MPE serves members in pre-K through graduate education in both public and private institutions with the purpose of promoting better education in the state. 

For more information regarding MPE’s graduate scholarship opportunities and other benefits, visit https://www.mpe.org/.

Staff Report

