Plenty of Rain Expected in Oxford This Week; Storms Tonight

Image via the NWS-Memphis

Lafayette County will get a bit soggy over the next few days.

Rain is expected to move into the area this evening with a 70 percent chance of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms after 1 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms.

About 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible.

Cloudy skies and rain will continue throughout Wednesday with showers expected before 4 p.m., followed by showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. and through the night.

There is currently a 50 percent chance the rain and thunderstorms will continue on Thursday during the day until rains begin to taper off toward evening hours.

There is a 20 to 30 percent chance of rain each day from Friday-Monday.

The rain and associated cloudy skies will keep the temperatures a few degrees below normal for June in Lafayette County with highs hovering in the high 70s to low 80s throughout the week with the low in the mid-60s.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service did not issue any severe weather watches or hazardous weather advisories for Lafayette County. Watch www.hottytoddy.com for any weather updates.