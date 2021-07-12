BMH Receives Premier’s QUEST Hero Award

Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi has received the 2021 QUEST Hero Award from Premier Inc.

QUEST is Premier’s quality improvement collaborative. It includes 150+ hospitals/health systems that are united by the power of people, data and knowledge to improve outcomes, performance and safety – ultimately enabling higher quality, more cost-effective healthcare.

As a QUEST member, Baptist North Mississippi received this award for its exemplary

efforts to act nimbly and quickly evolve care and operation in the face of extraordinary

circumstances presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A hero is defined as one who combats adversity through feats of ingenuity, courage or

strength and who has attained noble and/or brave accomplishments,” said Seth Edwards, vice president of advisory services at Premier. “We believe this definition describes all of our QUEST hospitals, including Baptist North Mississippi which, in the face of this unique and challenging public health emergency, demonstrated these characteristics while continuing to deliver care to their respective communities. Unprecedented times call for unprecedented actions, and we are so proud to partner with these heroes.”

Premier’s COVID-19 response has included efforts that encouraged industry-wide

partnerships and problem solving; helped stabilize the supply chain; enhancement of

technology to better detect and prevent virus transmission; and advocacy efforts that

enabled our members to better prepare and respond.

“This recognition is truly an honor. The entire team at Baptist North Mississippi showed

exemplary leadership during the COVID-19 global crisis,” said Bill Henning, CEO and

administrator of Baptist North Mississippi. “There were many challenging days during

the pandemic, but our team demonstrated innovation, commitment to safe quality patient

care during the most unprecedented time in the health care industry.”

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Premier Inc. is a healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,000 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 175,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare.

Staff report