Oxford Board of Aldermen to Hold Special Meeting This Afternoon

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Board of Aldermen has called a special meeting for Thursday afternoon.

The main item on the agenda is the discussion of COVID-19 data and guidelines.

The meeting will be held at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall in the second-floor courtroom.

The meeting will be streamed on the city’s YouTube page.

The city ended its mask mandate that was implemented in April 2020 on March 3 of this year after Gov. Tate Reeves lifted the state-wide mask mandate in his Executive Order 1549.

City officials have not said whether or not the Board will consider putting mandates back in place due to the rising number of cases.

This morning, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported that Lafayette County gained 37 new cases Wednesday. On Tuesday, the county gained 65 new cases and on Monday the county gained 44 new cases and one new death.

Since March 2020, Lafayette County has had 6,960 cases of COVID-19 and 127 deaths associated with the virus.

This is a developing story. Hotty Toddy News will provide updates after the meeting this afternoon.