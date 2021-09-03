State, Local Law Enforcement Out in Force This Holiday Weekend

Local and state law enforcement officers will be out in force during the Labor Day weekend in an attempt to keep travelers safe.

Last year, seven people died on Mississippi highways during the Labor Day holiday.

The Oxford Police Department announced on its social media sites that it will have extra officers out through Monday night.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol’s 2021 Labor Day Travel Enforcement Period will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday and conclude Monday at midnight.

In an effort to enforce traffic laws and reduce crashes, MHP will participate in Operation Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort.

As part of Operation CARE, all available troopers will be assigned to saturation patrols to combat speeding and distracted driving.

In order to remove impaired drivers and promote seatbelt usage, safety checkpoints will be established throughout the holiday period.

“As we approach the last holiday weekend of the summer, we encourage motorists to use good driving habits as we try to lower the number of crashes and loss of life this year,” said Col. Randy Ginn, director of the MHP. “Troopers will be on the highways to remind everyone of their responsibilities regarding safe travel and observing traffic laws in our state.”

During the 2020 Labor Day Travel Enforcement Period, MHP investigated 121 crashes,

including seven fatalities and made 184 DUI arrests.

