Oxford Vet Undergoes Rigorous Process to Earn Diplomate Status

Oxford veterinarian Dr. Lachlan McQueen has been certified as a Diplomate by the American Board of Veterinary Practitioners specializing in Canine and Feline Practice.

This makes McQueen the first and only Board-Certified Canine/Feline specialist in Oxford, and one of only five in the entire state, according to the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce.

McQueen mastered a rigorous and demanding application process and certification examination in order to obtain Diplomate status. To qualify to sit for the extensive, two-day examination, a veterinarian must complete either a residency program or six years of clinical veterinary practice.

In addition, two case reports, references, descriptions of practice procedures, and professional education records must be submitted and pass review.

This year’s examination was given on Sept. 15 in New Orleans.

McQueen has practiced at Crossroads Animal Hospital in Oxford for 4 years.

The American Board of Veterinary Practitioners was established in 1978. It is one of 22 veterinary specialty groups accredited by a special committee of the American Board of Veterinary Specialties, a division of the American Veterinary Medical Association, to recognize excellence in clinical practice through the certification of species-oriented specialists

For more information about ABVP, visit www.abvp.com.

