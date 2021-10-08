MHP Releases More Information on Fatal Hwy. 7/9 Split Wreck

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Highway 7/9 split. Image via Google maps

The Mississippi Highway Patrol has released additional information on a wreck that claimed the life of an Oxford woman Wednesday at the Highway 7/9 split.

First-responders were dispatched at about 5:55 p.m. Wednesday to the split where a northbound 2004 Saturn 300, driven by Brenda H. Barfield, 83, of Oxford, collided with a southbound 2016 Acura MDX driven by Courtney D. Griffin, 37, of Bruce.

Barfield received fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by Lafayette County Coroner Rocky Kennedy.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by MHP.

LCFD Battalion 10, Engine 10, Engine 17, Oxford Fire Dept Rescue 3, Lafayette County Sherriff’s Department and CareMed EMS responded to the wreck along with MHP troopers.

This is the second fatal wreck on Highway 7 South this week. On Tuesday, two Water Valley women were killed in a wreck on the highway between the Dollar General and Coleman Funeral Home.