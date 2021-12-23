Oxford Man Charged With Murder After Fatal Shooting in Missouri

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

An Oxford man is being held on a $2 million bond for allegedly killing one man and leaving another in critical condition after a shooting at a Missouri hotel.

Clifton D. Smith Jr. Booking photo via Jackson Police Department

According to the Jackson Police Department, at about 4 a.m. on Wednesday, officers with the Jackson Police Department were called to the Town House Inn in Jackson, Missouri for a report of an active shooter.

Officers arrived and gave orders to the suspect to drop the gun. The suspect, later identified as Clifton D. Smith Jr., 26, of Oxford, complied and was taken into custody without further incident.

According to investigators, Smith allegedly entered several rooms of the hotel. While inside one of the rooms, Smith reportedly shot two adult males, killing one. The other victim was shot several times and remains in critical condition.

Smith left the room and allegedly started shooting into other occupied rooms from the outside through windows before being taken into custody.

He is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Detention Center on a $2 million bond.

Smith was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree burglary.