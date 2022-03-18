Friday, March 18, 2022
Como Man Dies in Saint Patrick’s Day Wreck

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck that claimed the life of a Como man.

At about 7 a.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a wreck on Highway 30 in Tate County.

A 2017 Hyundai Accent driven by 22-year-old Cody L. Carpenter of Como, was traveling north on Highway 305 when it collided with a 2002 Lexus RX driven by 36-year-old Rachel L. Logan of Byhalia, traveling south.

Carpenter received fatal injuries from the crash. Logan was

transported to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Staff report

