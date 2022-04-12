Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Western Lafayette Upgraded to Moderate Risk for Severe Weather Wednesday

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The National Weather Service has upgraded its severe weather rating Wednesday for parts of Lafayette County to a Moderate Risk, or No. 4 on a 1 to 5 scale.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the western half of Lafayette County was upgraded to a Moderate Risk for severe weather or a 4 on the NWS’s severe weather 1-5 scale.

The other half of the county remains as an Enhanced Risk, or a 3, for severe weather Wednesday evening; however, the severe weather rating can change over the next 24 hours as the front moves closer to the Mid-South.

The first possible bout with severe storms is expected to hit later tonight into Wednesday morning with the best chance for strong storms in Lafayette County being 2 to 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The more severe storms locally are expected to arrive in Lafayette County between 4 p.m. and midnight on Wednesday.

All modes of severe weather are possible Wednesday evening, including hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and floods.

