Ole Miss Women’s Golf Lands NCAA Bid to Tallahassee Regional

The 22nd ranked Ole Miss women’s golf team has earned a bid to the Tallahassee Regional, as announced at the NCAA Women’s Golf Selection Show on Wednesday afternoon.

Earning the No. 4 seed in the region, the Rebels will now be set to travel to Tallahassee, Florid to take part in the opening round of the tournament May 9-11. The Tallahassee Regional will be hosted by Florida State and will take place at Seminole Legacy Golf Club.

This marks the 13th time in program history that the Rebels have received a regional bid, with the team now being selected to their third-consecutive NCAA Tournament.

“We’re really excited to play in Tallahassee,” said head coach Kory Henkes . “None of us have played there before but the good news is that it’s the same type of weather and same type of grass, so it makes it an easy transition versus traveling to the west coast. Always exciting to have another chance to qualify for the national championship, plus Coach Malloy has been there and played there so we can hopefully get some good tips from him.”

South Carolina came away with the top seed of the Tallahassee Regional, while fellow SEC competitor Mississippi State also found their way into the field.

Only the top four teams, as well as the top two individuals from non-advancing teams, will advance to the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, May 20-25.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports