Water Valley Man Killed While Crossing Highway 7

A Water Valley man was killed Tuesday while walking across Highway 7.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, at 8:25 p.m. on Tuesday, a 2020 Toyota RAV 4 driven by Mary May, 78, of Oxford, was traveling south on Highway 7 when he collided with Keith O. Knighton, 47, of Water Valley who was crossing the road on foot.

Knight received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette County Coroner’s Office.

May and his passenger were not injured and were released from the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by MHP.