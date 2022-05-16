Free Workshop for Small Businesses Tonight

Big Bad Business Series participants learned about photography techniques useful for small businesses from Danny Klimetz of Danny K Photography on April 30, 2022 at the Edison Co-working Space. Photo provided

The Big Bad Business Series will hold a May workshop on “Operational Excellence for Your Small Business” on tonight at 6 p.m. at the Powerhouse.

Ellis Bledsoe of ECB Solutions, LLC will lead the workshop. It is free and open to the public.

“Small businesses often face a unique set of challenges. They have to do more with fewer resources, which requires a focus on efficiency. As your business grows there will be a need to ensure effectiveness and efficiency through operational excellence,” Bledsoe said.

Bledsoe will walk participants through efficient, customer-focused processes like software, how to streamline financial flow, document processes, measuring and tracking business activity (metrics), automating tasks and delegation, and staying organized.

The workshop is part of the 2022 series designed to assist entrepreneurs in North Mississippi as they tackle challenges related to common topics like taxes and financial best practices, social media presence, website design, intellectual property law, and many others. The Yoknapatawpha Arts Council and Oxford-Lafayette County Economic Development Foundation partner to present the workshops and networking events.

“The university, the town, and the county share a bevy of experts who are passionate about small business. The point of our Arts Incubator and the Big Bad Business series is to connect entrepreneurs, especially artists and those in the creative economy, with these experts so they don’t have to move to Nashville or Austen for perceived opportunities. You shouldn’t have to feel like you have to move to achieve your dream,” said Wayne Andrews, executive director of YAC.

Experts at the workshop break down topics for participants into their parts, share experiences and best practices, and answer questions. The workshops conclude with a networking reception.

“Whether you’re a seasoned business person looking for a refresher, just starting out and tackling a challenge head-on, or coming in with just a kernel of an idea, the BBB is a great way to meet others on the journey and get plugged into the available resources in the LOU community. Put a name with a face that you can contact later and even get your brand out there. It’s a free opportunity to build your business,” said Meghan Gallagher, who coordinates the program.

Bledsoe has over 20 years of experience in manufacturing, engineering, and sales operations and holds a B.S. in Industrial Engineering Technology from The University of Southern Mississippi, and Masters from both Kettering University (Operations) and Florida State University (MBA).

The Big Bad Business series is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Arts Our Town grant, the Mississippi Arts Commission and SouthArts. To register, visit incubator.oxfordarts.com or email outreachyac@gmail.com.