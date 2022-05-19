Ole Miss Softball Outfielders Earn NFCA All-Region Honors

After tying the program record for most victories in a regular season and an eighth-place finish in the SEC, Tate Whitley , Abbey Latham and Bre Roper were recognized with NFCA All-Region honors announced Thursday. Further, the three NFCA All-Region honorees ties for the most in program history at Ole Miss with the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Whitley earned first team distinction after leading the SEC and ranking ninth in the nation with 74 hits. One of the toughest outs in the country, she also led the Rebels with a .396 batting average. The Angleton, Texas, product was a sparkplug for the Ole Miss offense, scoring 50 runs in 2022, the third-most in a single season in program history. In left field, the senior registered a perfect fielding percentage, highlighted by home run robberies and diving catches.



Latham earned a spot on the second team after a productive season at the dish. Using her extra season of eligibility, the Livingston, Alabama, native further cemented her name in the record books. The Rebels’ all-time RBI leader, Latham paced the team with 46 runs batted in and 10 home runs this season. Her 167 career RBIs rank 30th nationally among active players.



Roper rounded out the honorees, earning a spot on the second team in the utility position. Splitting time between the DP position and right field, the fifth-year senior starred for Ole Miss as a two-way player. Roper was one of three Rebels to score 30-plus runs and drive in at least 30 more. Playing all 56 games this season, she ranked second on the team with a .350 mark at the plate with 57 hits and a team-best 36 walks.



The awards honor softball student-athletes from the Association’s 10 regions with first, second and third-team selections. NFCA member head coaches from each respective region nominated student-athletes and voted for the teams. All awarded student-athletes now become eligible for the 2022 NFCA Division I All-America squads.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics