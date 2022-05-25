Tech Support Supervisor Named OSD’s Employee of the Year

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
Technology Support Supervisor for the Oxford School District, Sedrick Robinson, was named the school district’s Employee of the Year recently.
The OSD Board of Trustees and Superintendent Bradly Roberson recognized Robinson during their regular meeting Monday evening and presented him with a plaque.
“Sedrick, you are known for your work ethic, your reliability, and your cheerful attitude,” Roberson said of Robinson. “I’m proud of you for all the positive stories your colleagues have to say after working with you, and for going above and beyond to support our staff in the Oxford School District.”
Robinson started with the OSD eight years ago as a technology specialist. He was promoted to Technology Support Supervisor in the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.
Robinson said it’s a good feeling to know he has had such a positive impression on others.
“I am truly honored to be named OSD Employee of the Year,” Robinson said. “My intent is to do my best to help everyone who rely on me, and my department, to resolve their issues. This recognition is a result of an awesome team that I just happen to be a part of. The tech staff, as a whole, are major contributors to my success. I’d like to thank everyone who took their time to submit their votes for me.””
Some of the comments submitted by Robinson’s colleagues include:
- “Sedrick demonstrates ‘Love Your People’ in every way. He greets everyone with a smile, and he treats everyone with respect. He has the same respect for those who are not tech-savvy as he does for those who are.”
- “Sedrick is so responsive to the needs of his colleagues and the students of the Oxford School District. He exemplifies what it means to be a position of service.”
- “Sedrick embodies customer service in his approach to work. He is consistently one of the most positive and approachable people in our district. He is an asset in his knowledge base, but primarily in his desire to do the right things and to do things right.”
- “Sedrick is one of the hardest working individuals in the entire district. He is able to balance the technological needs of the entire district and appropriately allocate resources to provide the maximum amount of value for staff and students alike.”