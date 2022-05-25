Tech Support Supervisor Named OSD’s Employee of the Year

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Technology Support Supervisor for the Oxford School District, Sedrick Robinson, was named the school district’s Employee of the Year recently.

The OSD Board of Trustees and Superintendent Bradly Roberson recognized Robinson during their regular meeting Monday evening and presented him with a plaque.

Sedrick Robinson, OSD Employee of the Year

“Sedrick, you are known for your work ethic, your reliability, and your cheerful attitude,” Roberson said of Robinson. “I’m proud of you for all the positive stories your colleagues have to say after working with you, and for going above and beyond to support our staff in the Oxford School District.”

Robinson started with the OSD eight years ago as a technology specialist. He was promoted to Technology Support Supervisor in the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.

Robinson said it’s a good feeling to know he has had such a positive impression on others.

“I am truly honored to be named OSD Employee of the Year,” Robinson said. “My intent is to do my best to help everyone who rely on me, and my department, to resolve their issues. This recognition is a result of an awesome team that I just happen to be a part of. The tech staff, as a whole, are major contributors to my success. I’d like to thank everyone who took their time to submit their votes for me.””

Some of the comments submitted by Robinson’s colleagues include: