Rebels are No. 1 in Last D1Baseball Top 25 Poll

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

D1Baseball.com released its final top 25 poll on Tuesday following the conclusion of the 2022 College World Series as Ole Miss is the National Campions.

Ole Miss (42-23) swept the Oklahoma Sooners to claim the first ever National Title in program history.

A total of four SEC teams made it to Omaha and all were from the Western Division make it to Omaha.

At the end of the season a total of seven SEC teams are in the final Top 25 poll for the season: Ole Miss (1), Texas A&M (3), Arkansas (4), Auburn (7), Tennessee (9), Florida (21) and LSU (25).

On Tuesday head coach Mike Bianco was named National Coach of the Year by Collegiate Baseball.

The Rebels will continue to celebrate this historic run with a parade on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. and a celebration on Swayze Field at 6 p.m.