MHP Responds to 224 Wrecks Over Holiday Weekend; One Fatality Reported

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to one fatal wreck during the Fourth of July weekend that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old boy.

The fatal crash occurred in Wilkinson County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol concluded the 2022 Independence Day Holiday Travel Period Tuesday at midnight. The enforcement period began on Friday at 5 p.m.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol issued a total of 7,999 citations, made 168 arrests for impaired

driving and cited 860 motorists for occupant restraint violations.

MHP also investigated 224 crashes resulting in 57 injuries with one fatal crash that resulted in one death.

In the Troop E area, which includes Lafayette County, troopers issued 972 citations (57 for no seat belt and 14 for no child restraints), made 23 arrests for DUI and arrested five people on drug charges. They responded to 24 wrecks with four of those being alcohol-related. There were no fatal wrecks in Lafayette County reported by MHP.

According to MHP, at the fatal wreck in Wilkinson County, a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Daquan Veal, 16, of Woodville, traveled west on Highway 24 when he lost control of his vehicle and collided with an embankment.

Veal received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

2022 Independence Day Holiday Enforcement Totals

Citations – 7,999

Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 860

DUI’s – 168

Crashes – 224

Fatal Crashes – 1

Fatalities – 1

Motorist Assist – 141

2021 Independence Day Holiday Enforcement Totals

Citations – 6,140

Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 518

DUI’s – 146

Crashes – 151

Fatal Crashes – 2

Fatalities – 2

Motorist Assist – 51