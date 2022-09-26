Former 911 Dispatcher Jason Busby, 47, Died Sunday

Jason Dwayne Busby, 47, died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi.

Jason Busby

The funeral will be Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home with the Rev. Derek Starnes, the Rev. David Ard and the Rev. Fish Robinson officiating.

Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. in West Hall of Waller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery.

Busy was born on July 4, 1975, to Dwayne and Sylvia Busby. A native of Oxford, he was a graduate of Lafayette High School Class of 1993 and member of Shiloh Baptist Church.

He earned his associate’s degree in Business Management, and after working at Big Star, realized his passion for law enforcement.

He worked for the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department as a 911 dispatcher and supervisor for 21 years and was proud to serve his community in this position.

In his free time, he loved to spend time outdoors, riding four-wheelers and visiting with friends and family.

Read his obituary in its entirety on the Waller Funeral Home website.

Courtesy of Waller Funeral Home