The Oxford Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 515 South 11th Street this afternoon.

According to fire officials, the call came in around noon. When firefighters arrived, they discovered the front porch was on fire.

The residents were at home at the time of the fire. There were no injuries.

Battalion 1, Engine 4, Truck 4, Engine 1, & Truck 1 responded.

OFD was on the scene until approximately 1:25 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

