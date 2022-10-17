One Suspect in Custody for Involvement in Fatal Hit-and-Run; Another Suspect Remains at Large

The Oxford Police Department has made an arrest in the hit-and-run that claimed the life of an Ole Miss student and injured another student.

One suspect remains at large.

Walker Fielder, 21, of Madison was killed early Sunday morning behind City Hall. Another female victim received critical injuries.

The suspects have been identified as Seth Rokitka and Tristan Holland, both of Collierville, Tennesse.

Tristan Hollan. Image provided by OPD

On Sunday night, Holland was taken into custody in Shelby County, Tennesse and charged with Accessory After the Fact. He will be extradited back to Oxford.

OPD is working with local, state and federal officials to locate Rokitka and bring him into custody. He is driving a Toyota Tundra with Tennesse license plate number 0J76U6.

According to OPD, at about 1:14 a.m. Sunday, OPD received a 911 call that two people were injured in the parking lot behind City Hall.

Both victims were transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi where Fielder died from his injuries.

The female victim, also an Ole Miss student, was transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis.

Anyone with information in regard to Rokitka’s location should call OPD at 662-232-2400 or CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8799.

Staff report