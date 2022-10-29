Lafayette High Among Top 10 in Spring ACT Scores

The Mississippi Department of Education has released ACT results for the spring 2022 statewide administration of the ACT to all public high school juniors.

Lafayette County High School is sixth in the state. The composite score increased from 18.6 to 19.8, up 1.2 points from the 2021 scores.

The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science was the highest with a 28.2 score.

The national average ACT score for all public school students in the class of 2022 was 19.3, down from 19.9 in 2021.

Each year, juniors are required to take the ACT as part of the accountability measures for school districts. Mississippi is one of 15 states that has mandated ACT tests for its students.

The ACT is designed to predict how well students will perform in college, and colleges use standardized tests like the ACT to compare students across schools and states.

ACT research shows students who take four or more years of English and three or more years each of math, social studies, and natural science typically outperform their peers who report taking fewer courses in these subjects.

Staff report