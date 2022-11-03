Early Morning Incident on Campus Deemed ‘Misunderstanding’

The University of Mississippi Police Department responded to a report early Thursday morning of a suspicious encounter between a female employee and an unknown man on campus.

Hotty Toddy News received a handful of reports from campus employees this morning who said the incident involved a female employee who was outside at about 5 a.m. when she was approached by a man in a truck who was calling out to her and caused her to become alarmed.

According to University Communications, officers spoke to the parties involved and determined the incident to be a misunderstanding.

“There is no reason for concern for the individual or the broader campus community,” stated UM Public Relations in an email.

Staff report