Thursday, November 3, 2022
News Briefs

Early Morning Incident on Campus Deemed ‘Misunderstanding’

0
254

The University of Mississippi Police Department responded to a report early Thursday morning of a suspicious encounter between a female employee and an unknown man on campus.

Hotty Toddy News received a handful of reports from campus employees this morning who said the incident involved a female employee who was outside at about 5 a.m. when she was approached by a man in a truck who was calling out to her and caused her to become alarmed.

According to University Communications, officers spoke to the parties involved and determined the incident to be a misunderstanding.

“There is no reason for concern for the individual or the broader campus community,” stated UM Public Relations in an email.

Staff report

Previous article
UM’s Largest-Ever Freshman Class Powers Overall Enrollment Growth

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles