Master Gardeners Offer Free Gardening Helpline on Wednesdays

Have you ever been in the middle of working on your garden and wished you could ask an expert the proper way to prune that new plant?

Thanks to the Lafayette County Master Gardeners, now you can.

The group is offering a free helpline from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays.

The purpose of the helpline is to answer questions on all areas of home gardening, such as landscaping, shrub pruning, growing vegetables, handling pests and more.

To reach a master gardener for help, call 662-234-4451 and ask for the Master Gardeners.

Staff report