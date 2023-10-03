Wednesday, October 4, 2023
News BriefsSouthern Stuff

Master Gardeners Offer Free Gardening Helpline on Wednesdays

0
43

Have you ever been in the middle of working on your garden and wished you could ask an expert the proper way to prune that new plant?

Thanks to the Lafayette County Master Gardeners, now you can.

The group is offering a free helpline from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays.

The purpose of the helpline is to answer questions on all areas of home gardening, such as landscaping, shrub pruning, growing vegetables, handling pests and more.

To reach a master gardener for help, call 662-234-4451 and ask for the Master Gardeners.

Staff report

Previous article
DAR to Host Events for Upcoming Constitution Day

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles