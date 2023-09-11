DAR to Host Events for Upcoming Constitution Day

Communities across the nation will celebrate the spirit and meaning of the country’s Constitution beginning Sept. 17.

In Oxford, the David Reese Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution sponsors the commemoration of the Constitution by distributing educational materials to local schools, inviting the public to view a display at the Lafayette County & Oxford Public Library and placing posters around town.

“Join us in celebrating the living document that upholds and protects the freedoms central to our American way of life,” said Melinda Freeman, Regent of the David Reese Chapter.

On Sept. 17, 1787, at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, 39 delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed the Constitution of the United States of America, the document that speaks to American liberties, freedoms, and our inalienable rights and setting forth the framework for the federal government that is still in use today.

Staff report