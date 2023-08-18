Master Gardener Certification Course Registration Now Open

Have you ever wanted to learn more about gardening and volunteering in your community?

The Master Gardener program trains individuals in consumer horticulture and related areas. In exchange for 40 hours of educational training, individuals are required to complete 40 hours of volunteer service within one year of their training.

This service helps county Extension offices with horticulture projects that benefit our community.

After the first year, volunteers are required to complete 20 hours of volunteer service and 12 hours of educational training annually to remain certified as Master Gardeners.

Volunteers help extend the educational arm to the public by providing horticultural information based on university research and recommendations.

The Master Gardener Volunteer Program is a great way to gain horticultural expertise at a low cost, meet other avid gardeners, share gardening experiences, get connected to the community, and belong to a well-respected and educational organization.

Registration for the 2023 Master Gardener course opened Monday and runs until Sept. 11. The course will run from Oct. 3 through Dec. 4.

The cost is $125.

If you have any questions or would like more information, contact the Lafayette County Master

Gardeners at lcmga38@gmail.com.

To register for the course, go to https://ow.ly/2Y1B50PyCU3.

Staff report