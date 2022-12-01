MHP Investigates 6 Fatal Wrecks Resulting in 6 Deaths Over Holiday Weekend

The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated six fatal crashes on Mississippi highways during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Enforcement Period started at 6 a.m. on Nov. 23 and ended at midnight on Sunday.

MHP issued 9,179 citations, made 172 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 212 crashes resulting in 43 injuries with six fatal crashes and six deaths.

The fatal crashes occurred in Stone, Scott, Leake, Rankin, Clarke and Marshall Counties.

No fatal wrecks were reported in Lafayette County during the enforcement period.

Troop E, which includes Lafayette County, issued 1,357 citations, made 30 arrests for DUI, investigated one fatal wreck (in Marshall County – information below), and responded to 17 wrecks.

Information on the six fatal wrecks:

Troop K, Stone County, 11/23

At approximately 2:30 p.m., MHP responded to a fatal crash on Highway 49 in Stone County.

A 2008 GMC Envoy driven by Marie Fore, 58, and passenger Donna Rayburn, 79, both from Gulfport were traveling North on Highway 49. The vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned.

The driver, Marie Fore, received fatal injuries from the crash. The passenger, Donna Rayburn, sustained severe injuries and was airlifted from the crash scene. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop H, Scott County, 11/23

At approximately 10:39 p.m., MHP responded to a fatal crash on Highway 501 in Scott County.

A 2015 Ford Mustang driven by 26-year-old Tyler Viverette of Lake, traveled south on

Highway 501 when the vehicle ran off the road and overturned. Viverette received fatal injuries

from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

Troop H, Leake County, 11/25

At approximately 12:01 a.m., MHP responded to a fatal crash on Highway 35 in Leake County.

A 2013 Buick Verano driven by 24-year-old Shaniqueva Bush of Kosciusko traveled north on

Highway 35 when the vehicle ran off the road and collided with a tree. Bush received fatal injuries

from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

Troop C, Rankin County, 11/25

At approximately 2:30 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 49 in Rankin County.

A 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a yet-to-be-unidentified white male traveled south on Highway

49. The vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned. The unidentified white male driver received

fatal injuries from the crash. He was the only vehicle occupant and was not wearing his seatbelt.

This crash remains under investigation.

Troop H, Clarke County, 11/27

At approximately 8:50 a.m., MHP responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 59 in Clarke County.

A 2006 Hummer H2 driven by 49-year-old Jeremy Williams of Antioch, Tennesse, traveled north on

Interstate 59 when the vehicle ran off the road, overturned and collided with a tree. Jeremiah Williams, 10, of Antioch, received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. Jeremy Williams was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson with serious injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.

Troop E, Marshall County, 11/27

At approximately 9:32 a.m., MHP responded to a fatal crash on interstate 22 in Marshall County involving a pedestrian.

An unknown vehicle traveled west on Interstate 22 when the vehicle collided with 30-year-old Terry S.

Scroggins of Ashland, walking west on Interstate 22. Scroggins received fatal injuries

from the crash. This crash remains under investigation.

2022 Thanksgiving Holiday Enforcement Totals

Citations – 9,179

Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 645

DUIs – 172

Crashes – 212

Fatal Crashes – 6

Fatalities – 6

Motorist Assist – 104

Staff report