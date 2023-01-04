Ole Miss Soccer Brings In Two Transfers to Join 2023 Roster

Ole Miss soccer and head coach Matt Mott have announced the addition of two Division I transfers to their 2023 roster in Meredith King and Kelly Brady.

King, the 2021 Spring ASUN Freshman of the Year, has played the last three seasons at Liberty University where she has been a staple in the front attack for the Flames. During her freshman season, King scored two game-winning goals and had five total points during the COVID-19 shortened season. One of her game-winning goals came against North Florida in the ASUN Championship Tournament, sending the Flames to the championship game. The forward was named to the ASUN All-Freshman Team as well as being named Freshman of the Year for the conference.

During her sophomore season, King racked up 12 total points with four goals and four assists. She finished the season tied for fifth in the ASUN in assists and was top-20 in both goals and total points. The Virginia Beach, Virginia native had four total points in 2022 with one goal and two assists.

King played her high school soccer at Ocean Lakes High School in Virginia Beach and played on the Richmond United ECNL U-19 club team.

Brady, the 2020-21 Northeast Conference Rookie of the Year, is coming from Central Connecticut State University where she has played the last three seasons and earned multiple conference honors. She had 11 total points with four goals and three assists her freshman season, earning her Northeast Conference All-Rookie honors. Brady scored a goal in the NEC Championship game against LIU and played in her first NCAA Tournament with the Blue Devils.

Her sophomore season Brady was named to the All-NEC First Team and the NEWISA ALL-New England Third Team with three goals and five assists over 19 games. She led Central Connecticut in assists and shots on goal for the season and put together her first-career multi-goal game with two goals against Saint Francis.

Brady was once again named All-NEC First Team in 2022 as she led the Blue Devils in points with 16 total. She scored a team-high six goals and dished out a team-leading five assists over 15 games. Brady was also named to the United Soccer Coaches All-North Region Third Team and won her third-straight NEC Regular Season title at Central Connecticut. Brady is originally from Tomkins Cove, New York and played her high school soccer at North Rockland High School.