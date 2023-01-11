Thursday, January 12, 2023
Women’s Tennis Picked Tenth in SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll

Ole Miss women’s tennis was picked to finish 10th in the SEC in the conference’s annual preseason coaches’ poll released on Wednesday afternoon.
 
The Rebels received 6points, 21 behind Arkansas and three in front of Alabama. Ole Miss placed fifth among SEC West programs directly behind No. 9 voted Arkansas. Defending SEC champion Georgia placed second overall with 185 points while Texas A&M took the top spot. The Aggies are currently ranked fifth in the latest ITA NCAA Division I Women’s Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll.
 
Ole Miss ranked tenth in the SEC to finish the 2022 season. Ole Miss ended last season with ninth-best record in the conference at 5-8 and also had a winning overall record at 13-11.
 
The Rebels kickstart the 2023 season this weekend at the Michigan Spring Invitational starting Friday and concluding on Sunday. Ole Miss then makes its dual debut at home with two matches on January 22 against ETSU and North Alabama. The match is scheduled to occur inside the William F. Galtney Center. Ole Miss host Vanderbilt in the teams’ conference opener on March 3.
 
SEC Women’s Tennis Preseason Coaches’ Rankings
1. Texas A&M                            190
2. Georgia                                  185
3. Vanderbilt                              165
4. Auburn                                   144
5. Florida                                    128
6. Tennessee                              124
7. South Carolina                      105
8. LSU                                         103
9. Arkansas                                90
10. Ole Miss                               69
11. Alabama                              66
12. Mississippi State                 40
13. Kentucky                              37
14. Missouri                               24

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

