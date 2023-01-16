No. 4 Rifle Shows No Rust in Win Over No. 9 Navy

After a long break, Ole Miss rifle didn’t miss a beat defeating No. 9 navy , 4700-4684. It’s the Rebels third top-10 win of the season.



Ole Miss (5-2, 3-2) edged the Midshipmen (8-6, 2-4 GARC) in both disciplines, firing a 2333 in smallbore and 2367 in air rifle. The Rebels scored 4700 or higher for the sixth straight match.



The Rebels placed the top two performers of the match and three of the top five. Lea Horvath led the pack with her aggregate score of 1185. Kristen Derting followed closely behind with a 1183 aggregate score. In fifth place, Julianna Hays fired a 1175 aggregate score.



Horvath helped the Rebels tremendously as she was the only shooter to score over a 590 in smallbore. The junior’s 594 is seven points higher than the next person in the smallbore standings. Derting shot the third best score in smallbore with a 586. Hays also scored higher than a 580 with a 584 in smallbore. The Rebels led 2333-2321 heading into air rifle.



Ole Miss rifle also outperformed Navy in air rifle. The Rebels once again finished with the top performing shooter in the discipline. Derting scorched a 597, missing a 10 just once in her first 30 shots. In no surprise, Horvath finished a tick behind Derting. She shot a 591, placing third in the field for air rifle. Emma Pereira hit the 590 mark exactly for a spot in the top-10 of air rifle performances.



The Midshipmen scored a 4684 (2321 in smallbore and 2363 in air rifle). Navy fell behind in smallbore and could not catch up with a solid air rifle performance. Parker Haydin continues to excel as a freshman. Haydin fired the second best smallbore score with a 587 then shot a 589 in air rifle. Marleigh Duncon also continued a great season as she scored a 584 in smallbore and a 593 in air rifle which was second in the match.



Ole Miss stays on the road for another top-10 matchup in Akron, Ohio. The Rebels face No. 10 Akron on Saturday, January 21 at 8 a.m.



Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports