Ole Miss Track & Field Finishes Strong at Commodore Challenge

Ole Miss track & field added onto an excellent first day with a strong conclusion to the Commodore Challenge on Saturday.

The Rebel throws crew showed out again, setting two NCAA top-10 marks across both the men’s and women’s shot put events. Freshman Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan, fresh off a bombastic start to his Ole Miss career in the weight throw on Friday night, swept the weekend with a win in the shot put on Saturday.

Robinson-O’Hagan let one fly 18.75m/61-06.25 on his third attempt of the day, ultimately winning by one foot and moving into a tie for second place in the Ole Miss record books. His throw today also puts him to No. 8 in the NCAA this year, to go along with his NCAA No. 3 mark in the weight throw on Friday night.

Senior Daniel Viveros took runner-up honors behind Robinson-O’Hagan, topping out at 18.44m/60-06.00, while Mason Hickel launched a two-foot PR of 16.69m/54-09.25 – eighth-best in Ole Miss history.

Over in the women’s shot put, All-American senior Jasmine Mitchell was the runner-up after a career day, throwing an indoor PR 16.77m/55-00.25. That throw improves upon her place in fourth all-time at Ole Miss, as well as fourth currently in the NCAA this season.

Senior Ahmad Young Jr. had an excellent day, notching two qualifying performances and three total career bests. Young won the 60-meter hurdles after clocking a personal best 7.82, pushing him to fourth in Ole Miss history and into a tie for eighth nationally this year. Young already had run a PR in the prelim at 7.89, and not long after in the 60-meter dash prelim he topped out at a PR 6.80 – 13th-best in school history.

In the hurdles, Kenney Broadnax joined Young in the final, finishing third at 7.90 seconds after running 8.08 in the prelim.

The Rebel women also notched a win on the track, with freshman Graycyn Yelverton winning the 400-meter dash at 56.84 in her first meet at Ole Miss.

Other solid performances on the track included a third-place finish by transfer Jaiden Paris in the women’s 60-meter hurdles, running 8.44 in the final and 8.40 in the prelim (No. 4 Ole Miss history), and a third-place finish by Ariyonna Augustine in the women’s 60-meter dash at an Ole Miss career best 7.47 (No. 13 Ole Miss history).

Junior Samara McConnell won in her season debut in the women’s pole vault, edging out teammate Lyndsey Reed on total misses, as both cleared 4.00m/13-01.50.

Ole Miss also had a pair of solid top-three finishes in the triple jump, with junior Kyla McLaurin notching a PR to finish third at 12.11m/39-08.75 (No. 12 Ole Miss history), and sophomore Iangelo Atkinstall-Daley leaping a career-best 15.21m/49-11 (No. 15 Ole Miss history) to take third in the men’s edition.

Ole Miss will return to Nashville next week for the Vanderbilt Invitational, which is set for Jan. 20-21.

REBELS IN DAY TWO COMPETITION

Women’s 60-Meter Dash

3. Ariyonna Augustine – 7.47f – 7.52q (5th) – Ole Miss PR, T-No. 13 Ole Miss History

10. Jaiden Paris – 7.63 – PR

Men’s 60-Meter Dash

8. Ahmad Young Jr. – DNS Final – 6.80q (5th) – PR, T-No. 13 Ole Miss History

9. Keith Robinson – 6.82

16. Ryan Star – 7.04

39. Peyton Lowery – 7.57

41. Pierce Genereux – 7.67

Women’s 400-Meter Dash

1. Graycyn Yelverton – 56.84

Women’s 800-Meter

5. Jenna Kirby – 2:16.87

Men’s 800-Meter

3. Gabe Scales – 1:52.83

Women’s Mile

18. Sarah Schiffmann – 5:16.63

Men’s Mile

9. Miles Phillips – 4:12.89

Women’s 60-Meter Hurdles

3. Jaiden Paris – 8.44f – 8.40p (2nd, AQ) – No. 4 Ole Miss History, No. 27 NCAA

9. Jerricka Ambus – 8.82

10. Meg Goebel – 8.84 – PR

13. Sara Van Aken – 9.05 – PR

28. Laurel Fulcher – 9.61

29. Annie Strong – 9.75

Men’s 60-Meter Hurdles

1. Ahmad Young Jr. – 7.82f – 7.89p (1st, AQ) – PR, No. 4 Ole Miss History, T-No. 8 NCAA

3. Kenney Broadnax – 7.90f – 8.08q (3rd) – T-No. 16 NCAA

Women’s 4×400-Meter Relay

11. Laurel Fulcher, Sara Van Aken, Meg Goebel, Annie Strong – 4:09.74

Women’s Pole Vault

1. Samara McConnell – 4.00m/13-01.50

2. Lyndsey Reed – 4.00m/13-01.50

14. Remy Guertel – 3.55m/11-07.75 – PR, No. 13 Ole Miss History

15. Elizabeth Nix – 3.35m/10-11.75

16. Kathryn Hosp – 3.35m/10-11.75

20. Raylynn Gibbs – 3.10m/10-2

Women’s Triple Jump

3. Kyla McLaurin – 12.11m/39-08.75 – PR, No. 12 Ole Miss History

6. Christian Hill – 11.54m/37-10.50

Men’s Triple Jump

3. Iangelo Atkinstall-Daley – 15.21m/49-11 – PR, T-No. 15 Ole Miss History

6. Gavin Nembhard – 14.14m/46-04.75

Women’s Shot Put

2. Jasmine Mitchell – 16.77m/55-00.25 – PR, No. 4 Ole Miss History, No. 4 NCAA

7. Tedreauna Britt – 15.13m/49-07.75

8. Jalani Davis – 14.85m/48-08.75

Men’s Shot Put

1. Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan – 18.75m/61-06.25 – T-No. 2 Ole Miss History, No. 8 NCAA

2. Daniel Viveros – 18.44m/60-06.00

5. Mason Hickel – 16.69m/54-09.25 – 2-foot PR, No. 8 Ole Miss History

—–

REBELS IN DAY ONE COMPETITION

Women’s 200-Meter Dash

8. Graycyn Yelverton – 25.45

Women’s 300-Meter Dash

1. McKenzie Long – 37.38 – School Record

5. Gabrielle Matthews – 38.83

Men’s 300-Meter Dash

14. Keith Robinson – 36.12

19. Ryan Star – 37.00

Men’s 600-Meter

6. Jacob Lough – 1:21.32

Women’s High Jump (Seeded)

11. Meg Goebel – 1.60m/5-03.00

12. Kayla Jemison – 1.55m/5-01.00

Women’s High Jump (Unseeded)

2. LaRiah Shannon – 1.62m/5-03.75 – PR

9. Annie Strong – 1.50m/4-11.00 – PR

Men’s Pole Vault

2. Noah Mumme – 5.10m/16-08.75 – T-No.16 NCAA, No. 7 Ole Miss History

4. Frankie Amore – 4.95m/16-02.75 – Ties PR, No. 10 Ole Miss History

6. Logan Kelley – 4.80m/15-09.00 – T-No. 12 Ole Miss History

7. Ford Maberry – 4.80m/15-09.00 – PR, T-No. 12 Ole Miss History

12. Miles Walden – 4.50m/14-09.00

Women’s Long Jump

11. Skye Gross – 5.45m/17-10.75

18. Sara Van Aken – 5.23m/17-02.00

22. Meg Goebel – 5.12m/16-09.75 – Ties PR

31. Laurel Fulcher – 4.87m/15-11.75

Men’s Long Jump

6. Iangelo Atkinstall-Daley – 6.85m/22-09.75

7. Gavin Nembhard – 6.76m/22-02.25 – Indoor PR

Men’s High Jump

1. Arvesta Troupe – 2.08m/6-09.75 – First collegiate meet, 11th Ole Miss History, T-No. 18 NCAA

Women’s Weight Throw

2. Jalani Davis – 24.13m/79-02.00 – 4-foot PR, No. 8 NCAA History (No. 23 throw), No. 3 Ole Miss History, 2023 No. 2 World, No. 2 U.S., No. 1 NCAA

3. Jasmine Mitchell – 23.81m/78-01.50 – 2023 No. 3 World, No. 3 U.S., No. 2 NCAA

6. Tedreauna Britt – 19.97m/65-06.25

15. Brooke Franke – 15.96m/52-04.50

Men’s Weight Throw

1. Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan – 22.24m/72-11.75 – First collegiate meet, School Record, 2023 No. 5 World, No. 3 NCAA

3. Mason Hickel – 19.04m/62-05.75 – 6-foot PR, No. 10 Ole Miss History

4. Costen Campion – 18.80m/61-08.25 – 6-foot PR, No. 11 Ole Miss History

8. Joseph Lanham – 17.45m/57-03.00

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports