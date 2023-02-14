Men’s Golf Wraps Puerto Rico Classic Tied for 7th at 16-Under Overall

Ole Miss men’s golf finished its first tournament of the 2023 spring season with a tied for 7th placing and an overall score of 848 (-16). The Rebels shot 283 (-5) in the final round at the Grand Reserve and had two Rebels, Hugo Townsend and Cameron Tankersley , finish in the top 20.



The Rebels’ success was led by graduate transfer Townsend (T14) and freshman Tankersley (T20). This marks Townsend’s third top-20 ranking since he transferred to Ole Miss.

Tankersley grabbed his fourth top-20 finish out of the five tournaments he has competed in during his freshman campaign.



“We played very solid golf throughout the week with the exception of our first nine holes today,” head coach Chris Malloy said. “We dug ourselves a hole that it took a while to get out of. I’m proud of the way that they hung in there and made a charge at the end of our round to move up the leaderboard. If we are going to be an elite team, we can’t have stretches of golf like we did today. We will get back, regroup and be ready to go in a couple of weeks in Cabo.”



Beginning the final round with a 7:30 (AST) start time, Ole Miss had a rough stretch shooting 4-over in the first nine holes. But the Rebels didn’t let up and completed a 9-under back-nine to finish out their time in Puerto Rico strong.



Overall, Ole Miss led the field in par-5 scoring (-30) and was second in birdies, carding 56.



Townsend bounced back from a double-bogey on his first hole of the day with back-to-back birdies on the following holes. Townsend had a back-and-forth round overall, but was able to chip in five birdies and an eagle to give him a 71 (-1) round score and earn his top-15 finish at 6-under overall. Townsend led the field in par-5 scoring (-9) and was tied for third in birdies with 15 totaled.



Tankersley shot overall even golf in the final round, shooting for par on 14 holes, and finishing the day with an even 72 score. The freshman’s 5-under overall score was enough to give him a tied for 20th placement.



Brett Schell put together his best round of the tournament, tallying five birdies in his final round to give him a 2-under round score. The junior finished 4-under and just shy of a top-20 finish tied for 24th. Schell put in 13 birdies overall and earned a par-5 score of -8.



Kye Meeks , competing individually, also secured his best round of the tournament in the final round. Meeks knocked in four birdies in his first five holes of the day to give him a 70 (-2) round score. The redshirt sophomore finished tied for 42nd at 1-over overall.



Tying with Meeks for 42nd were Sarut Vongchaisit and Patton Samuels , both finishing at 1-over overall. Vongchaisit carded four birdies in his third-round performance to put together a 1-under round score. Samuels secured a bogey-free back nine to maintain a 1-under round score with his Rebel teammate.



The Rebels now look to the Cabo Collegiate (3/5-7) in Los Cabos, Mexico. This tournament will serve as Ole Miss’ second of six spring tournaments for the 2022-23 season.



THE REBELS

T14. Hugo Townsend : 70-69-71-210 (-6)

T20. Cameron Tankersley : 71-68-72–211 (-5)

T24. Brett Schell : 71-71-70–212 (-4)

T42. Patton Samuels : 73-73-71–217 (+1)

T42. Sarut Vongchaisit : 74-72-71–217 (+1)

*T42. Kye Meeks : 74-73-70–217 (+1)



* competing individually for Ole Miss



THE LEADERBOARD

1. Oklahoma: 283-279-272–834 (-30)

2. East Tennessee State: 272-285-282–839 (-25)

3. Georgia: 279-285-276–840 (-24)

4. Wisconsin: 282-283-277–842 (-22)

5. Ohio State University: 287-275-282–844 (-20)

6. South Carolina: 284-281-282–847 (-17)

T7. Ole Miss: 285-280-283–847 (-16)

T7. Tennessee: 285-282-281–848 (-16)

9. Iowa: 291-282-282–855 (-9)

10. Purdue: 289-288-280–857 (-7)

11. Marquette University: 292-285-288–865 (+1)

12. College of Charleston: 295-294-289–878 (+14)

13. Maryland: 300-306-299–905 (+41)

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports