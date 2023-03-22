Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Oxford Aldermen Set Public Hearing on Proposed Voting Ward Changes

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

Proposed changes to voting wards are marked in red. Images via the city of Oxford

The Oxford Board of Aldermen set the date for a public hearing on the two proposed two versions of the updated voting ward map.

Due to the increase in population according to the 2020 U.S. Census, some of the city’s voting wards need to be adjusted to maintain proper population distribution between wards.

The Board set the public hearing for 5 p.m. on April 4 during the Board of Aldermen’s regular meeting at City Hall.

The public will be invited to make comments and ask questions.

Copies of the proposed maps are on file in the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall.

Oxford Man Charged With Robbery
Five Killed in Batesville Crash Tuesday Night

