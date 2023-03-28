Ole Miss Track & Field’s Davis, Robinson-O’Hagan Earn SEC Weekly Awards

Ole Miss track & field senior Jalani Davis (Women’s Field) and freshman Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan (Men’s Freshman) have both won SEC weekly awards, as announced by the conference Tuesday afternoon.

Davis – the reigning NCAA Indoor weight throw champion – set the U.S. and NCAA lead in the shot put for the outdoor season at the Ole Miss Classic last week, winning at an outdoor PR of 17.91m/58-09.25. That throw currently puts her No. 5 worldwide this outdoor season, and it also improves upon her slot at No. 3 in Ole Miss history outdoors. She also won the hammer at a debut of 67.82m/222-06, currently the No. 2 mark in the NCAA, No. 3 in the United States and No. 18 in the world this year.

Davis is currently the only thrower in the world this outdoor season at 58 feet in the shot put and 222 feet in the hammer, which follows up on an indoor season during which she became the first woman in world history at 80 feet in the weight and 60 feet in the shot put indoors.

Robinson-O’Hagan opened his first outdoor season as a Rebel in strong fashion at the Ole Miss Classic last week, winning both the hammer and shot put while finishing runner-up in the discus. He won the hammer at a debut of 68.53m/224-10, the best throw by a freshman so far this season by nearly 12 feet that already makes him No. 2 in Ole Miss history and ranks No. 8 in the NCAA, No. 4 in the East Region and No. 2 in the SEC this year.

Robinson-O’Hagan followed that up with a win in the shot put at 18.63m/61-01.50, moving him up to No. 3 in Ole Miss history outdoors. This year, it ranks No. 17 in the NCAA, No. 8 in the East Region, No. 3 in the SEC, and is the best by a freshman shot putter currently by 2.5 feet. He also moved up to No. 7 in school history with his runner-up performance in the discus at 52.48m/172-02.

Ole Miss will split squad for two hallmarks of the outdoor season this weekend. Part of the Rebel long distance squad will head west to the Stanford Invitational (March 31-April 1), while a large portion of the rest of the Ole Miss team will head to the Lone Star State for the 95th running of the Texas Relays (March 30-April 1).

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports