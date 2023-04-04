Paragon Bank Welcomes Helean Davis as its New Banking Center Manager

Paragon Bank welcomes Helean Davis to its team as the new Assistant Vice President and Banking Center Manager for its Oxford office.

Helean Davis

Davis brings nearly 30 years of banking experience to Paragon. Her office is currently at 265 North Lamar Boulevard in Oxford, but later this year, she and the entire Paragon Oxford team will move into Paragon’s new Oxford Banking Center at 2401 South Lamar Boulevard.

“I am excited that Helean is joining our team at Paragon Bank in Oxford,” said Kin Kinney, Paragon Bank’s Chief Deposit Officer and Oxford Market President. “She and I worked together for many years, and she is an outstanding banker who cares deeply about her customers and their financial well-being. More than that, however, is that she is an outstanding person who cares about her neighbors and community. She has deep roots in Oxford and Lafayette County and is looking forward to welcoming her longtime customers to Paragon Bank.”

Davis said she’s looking forward to joining the Paragon Bank team.

“I admire their focus of providing an exceptional customer experience as well as their focus on community engagement,” Davis said. “For most of my life, I have been passionate about issues such as education, hunger, and housing. I have volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, and I also participate in a study group for college students at my church where we provide a quiet and safe place for them to study. I have participated in a food ministry, coat drive, and back-to-school backpack drive, supporting the local Boy and Girls Club, as well as collecting food for the local pantry. So, Paragon’s core values completely align with mine. I also want to be a part of the great growth Paragon is experiencing and can’t wait for our new Banking Center to open later this year.”

