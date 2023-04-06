Thursday, April 6, 2023
Sarut Vongchaisit Named Ole Miss’ Fourth SEC Golfer of the Week

Ole Miss Menís Golf Practice in University Golf Course in Oxford, MS, on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Photo by Petre Thomas/Ole Miss Athletics Instagram and Twitter: @OleMissPix Buy Photos at RebelWallArt.com

Ole Miss men’s golfer Sarut Vongchaisit was recognized as the Co-SEC Men’s Golfer of the Week, the conference announced Wednesday. Vongchaisit is the fourth Rebel that has received weekly recognition from the Southeastern Conference in the 2022-23 season.
 
The honor follows the senior’s tied for 1st place finish at the Mossy Oak Collegiate where he found success and accomplished new career bests in low-18 score (64), low-54 score (203), and best individual finish. Vongchaisit’s 64 (-8) round-score is tied for third in men’s golf program history for the lowest single-round score and his total 203 (-13) score is tied for fifth in program history for the lowest three-round score.
 
Vongchaisit led the field in birdies, chipping in 20 through his three rounds. The Rebel set a new Mossy Oak Collegiate individual record, beating Gordon Sargent’s record of 204 (-12) from 2022. His second-round score of 64 tied for the lowest round shot in the Mossy Oak Collegiate.
 
During the second round, the senior was on fire, making a whopping 10 birdies to achieve a round score of 64 (-8). Starting out the second round, Vongchaisit made three consecutive birdies on Holes 1-3 and then followed with five consecutive birdies on Holes 6-10. This gave Vongchaisit the edge he needed to keep the lead and take home the hardware as co-medalist, tying with Ryan Eshleman of Auburn. This is Vongchaisit’s first individual title honor in his career.
 
The Bangkok, Thailand native’s run gave Ole Miss a 4th place finish with an 835 (-29) overall score – a season-best tournament total against par for the Rebels.
 
Vongchaisit and No. 20 Ole Miss conclude their regular season schedule next week, April 10-12, at the Mason Rudolph Championship in Nashville, Tennessee.


 Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

